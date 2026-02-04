Regional Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.9 million in…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $169.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.4 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $645.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RM

