Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $361.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $5.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.80 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

