QuinStreet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported net income of $50.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

