Qiagen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $107.8…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $107.8 million.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $540.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $424.9 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.