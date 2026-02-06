Proto Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported net income of…

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported net income of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $533.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Proto Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $138 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.