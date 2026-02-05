Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $46.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $283.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings to be $4.54 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.1 billion.

