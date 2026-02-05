Post Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $96.8…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $96.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

