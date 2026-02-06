Plains GP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $62 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $62 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $10.57 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $260 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAGP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.