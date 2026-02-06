Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.14…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.38 to $8.53 per share.

