Phibro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $27.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357 million.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.93 to $3.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAHC

