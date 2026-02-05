Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.4…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.9 million, or 43 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.86 billion.

Peabody Energy shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 0.5%. The stock has increased 92% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.