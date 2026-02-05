Patrick Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.1 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $924.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $867.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.1 million, or $3.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

