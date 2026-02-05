OneMain: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $204 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $783 million, or $6.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.18 billion.

