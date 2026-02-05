Ocular Therapeutix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.7 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $265.9 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $52 million.

