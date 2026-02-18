Oceaneering International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $177.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Wednesday reported net income of $177.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $668.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $353.8 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OII

