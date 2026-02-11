NorthWestern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.7…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.7 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $414.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.1 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

NorthWestern expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.68 to $3.83 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

