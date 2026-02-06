Newell Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $315 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $315 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Newell Brands expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 54 cents to 60 cents per share.

