NetScout: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported earnings of $55.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $250.7 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.37 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $870 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTCT

