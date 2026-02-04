Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $7.53.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.67 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $470.6 million, or $24.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.38 billion.

