Monarch Casino: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported net income of…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The casino operator posted revenue of $140 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.4 million, or $5.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $545.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.