Modine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $805 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760.1 million.

