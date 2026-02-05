MDU Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported earnings of $76.3 million…

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $534 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.4 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be 93 cents to $1 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

