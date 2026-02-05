Maximus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $93.9 million.…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $93.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.35 billion.

