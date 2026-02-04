Matrix Service: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $894,000 in…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $894,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $210.5 million in the period.

Matrix Service expects full-year revenue in the range of $875 million to $925 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRX

