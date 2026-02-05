MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.5…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $300 million to $310 million.

