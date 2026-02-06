MarketAxess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $92.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $209.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.6 million, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $846.3 million.

