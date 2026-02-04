Markel Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported profit of $576.8…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Wednesday reported profit of $576.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $48.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $34.45 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.11 billion, or $169.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.44 billion.

