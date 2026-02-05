Marine Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported net income of $2.4 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Marine Products Corp. (MPX) on Thursday reported net income of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share.

The recreational boat maker posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.4 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $244.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.