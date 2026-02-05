Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million…

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.4 million.

