Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $403.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGS

