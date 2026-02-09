Loews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 6:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported earnings of $402 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.94.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $4.73 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.67 billion, or $7.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.45 billion.

