Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported profit of $7.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 38 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.