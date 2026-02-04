Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $178.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $93.4 million.

