Kyocera: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) on Monday reported earnings of $275.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kyoto, Japan-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The industrial components supplier posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period.

