Kemper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $143.3 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.8 billion.

