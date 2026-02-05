ITT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.7 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $131.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $488 million, or $6.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ITT expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.68 to $1.72.

