IQVIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $514 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.99. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $7.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.31 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.55 to $12.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.15 billion to $17.35 billion.

