Insight Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $157.3 million, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSIT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.