Impinj: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $92.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $361.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $74 million for the fiscal first quarter.

