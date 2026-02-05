ICE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $851 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $851 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.5 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.32 billion, or $5.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.