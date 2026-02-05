Huntington Ingalls: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $159 million.

The Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.72 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3.48 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $605 million, or $15.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.48 billion.

