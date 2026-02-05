Hershey: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $320 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $883.3 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.69 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share.

