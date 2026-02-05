Griffon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $649.1 million in the period.

