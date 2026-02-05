Green Plains: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $428.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $121.3 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

