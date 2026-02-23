Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 2 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.32 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 3.5 cents at $11.34 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.43 cent at $2.47 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.17 cent at $3.68 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.17 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.