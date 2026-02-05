Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.27 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.5 cent at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2 cents at $10.90 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.97 cent at $2.40 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.8 cents at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.