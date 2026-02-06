Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 3.75 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 4 cents at $5.31 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 6 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 6.25 cents at $11.15 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.28 cent at $2.38 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 1 cents at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.