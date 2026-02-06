Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.75 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $11.09 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 3.03 cents at $2.38 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 4.75 cents at $3.69 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.