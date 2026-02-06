Graham: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.…

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.4 million.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $233 million to $239 million.

