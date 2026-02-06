GrafTech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of…

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Friday reported a loss of $65.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.50 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $219.8 million, or $8.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $504.1 million.

